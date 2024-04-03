60% votes in every booth: Amit Shah’s mantra for 28/28 in Karnataka

“The BJP’s vote share has seen constantly rising in Karnataka since the 2014 elections. It had secured 43% vote share in 2014 to win 17 seats here. In 2019, the party got 51% of the votes to win 25 seats. With a vote share of 60% now, we can win all 28 seats in Karnataka,” he said. This can easily be achieved by getting 100 to 200 votes more in each polling booth compared to the 2019 polls, Shah said.