60% votes in every booth: Amit Shah’s mantra for 28/28 in Karnataka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, urged BJP workers to strive towards garnering 60 per cent of the votes, so that the party, along with JD(S), can win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Exuding confidence about reaching the BJP-led NDA’s target of winning 400 seats in the country, Shah described the I.N.D.I.A alliance as a grouping of ‘corrupt dynasts’ working to fulfil selfish interests.
He was addressing members of the party’s ‘Shakti Kendras’ (clusters of 3 to 5 electoral booths) from Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Bangalore Rural and Chikballapur Lok Sabha segments, here.
“The same I.N.D.I.A. alliance, which ruled the country for 10 years as UPA, was responsible for looting a whopping Rs 12 lakh crore through various scams,” the home minister said.
“The BJP’s vote share has seen constantly rising in Karnataka since the 2014 elections. It had secured 43% vote share in 2014 to win 17 seats here. In 2019, the party got 51% of the votes to win 25 seats. With a vote share of 60% now, we can win all 28 seats in Karnataka,” he said. This can easily be achieved by getting 100 to 200 votes more in each polling booth compared to the 2019 polls, Shah said.
“PM Modi has ensured all-round development by lifting over 25 crore people out of poverty though his welfare schemes. We need to speak about it in every household. Booth workers must work like Modi to tell the people about the achievements,” he said.
(Published 02 April 2024, 23:26 IST)