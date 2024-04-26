7.4 per cent turnout recorded in eight Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra till 9 am in second phase

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 7.4 per cent of the 1.49 crore eligible voters cast their ballots till 9 am in eight Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in the second phase of general elections on Friday, officials said.

Voting started at 7 am in Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha and Yavatmal-Washim seats in the west Vidarbha region and Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani constituencies in Marathwada, and will end at 6 pm, officials said.

Till 9 am, the Nanded constituency recorded 7.73 per cent voting. It stood at 7.23 per cent in Hingoli, 9.72 per cent in Parbhani, Wardha (7.18), Akola (7.17), Amravati (6.34), Buldhana (6.61) and Yavatmal-Washim (7.23), they said, adding that the average turnout recorded in these eight seats is about 7.4 per cent.

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan, who recently switched over from the Congress to the BJP, was among the early voters in the Nanded constituency.

As many as 1.49 crore voters, including 77,21,374 men, 72,04,106 women, and 432 persons from the third-gender category, are eligible to cast their ballot across 16,589 polling centres to seal the fate of 204 candidates in the fray in the eight seats.