AAP to contest all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, Chandigarh

Khanna (Punjab): AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said his party will announce candidates for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one Chandigarh parliamentary seat as he sought peoples' blessing for the victory of his candidates.

Kejriwal made the announcement addressing a gathering organised for the "doorstep delivery" of ration under the National Food Security Act of the Punjab government.

"Two years back, you gave your blessings. Out of 117 seats, you gave us 92 seats. You created history in Punjab. Today I again seek your blessing with folded hands. There will be Lok Sabha elections after two months. In Punjab there are 13 (Lok Sabha) seats, one is Chandigarh and there will be 14 seats."