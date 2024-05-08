Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | India won't tolerate disrespect on basis of skin colour: Modi slams Congress over Sam Pitroda's remark

In a video being circulated online, Pitroda can be heard saying "We could hold together a country as diverse as India -- where people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africa. It doesn't matter. We are all brothers and sisters."



Several other BJP members too shared their reactions to Pitroda's comment, which he made in an interview with the Statesman.

Amid the Lok Sabha elections, Congress quickly distanced itself from the comment.

This is not the first time Pitroda has courted controversy. His earlier remark on inheritance tax also drew BJP ire and the grand old party had at that time too distanced itself from the IOC chief's comments.