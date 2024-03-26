Adhir terms Varun Gandhi 'dabang neta,' invites him to join Congress

Baharampur (WB): Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday claimed that Varun Gandhi was denied a Lok Sabha ticket by the BJP because of his connection with the Gandhi family and extended an invitation to him to join the grand old party.

Chowdhury described Varun as a “dabang neta (strong leader)” and said he is a learned man with a clean image.

“He is a 'dabang neta' and a very educated man. He has a clean image. Varun Gandhi has a connection with the Gandhi family. This is why the BJP denied him a ticket (for Lok Sabha polls). I think he should come (join the Congress), we will be very happy," Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress party in the outgoing Lok Sabha, said.