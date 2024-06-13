After LS poll loss from Baramati, Sunetra Pawar to go to Rajya Sabha

Mumbai: Days after her defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, Sunetra Pawar is set to enter the Rajya Sabha.
She is filing the nominations today, according to latest reports.
Sunetra is wife of deputy chief minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar.
In the Lok Sabha polls from Baramati, Sunetra Pawar was defeated by Supriya Sule, the daughter of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, by a margin of 1,58,333 votes.
The NCP leadership had to choose between Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra or their son Parth . The party took a call and decided to nominate Sunetra.
The other aspirants were veteran OBC leader and state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and former Congress minister Baba Siddique, who had joined the NCP, and former Lok Sabha MP Anand Paranjape, who had represented the Thane seat from the Shiv Sena.
The elections have been necessitated after Praful Patel resigned as Rajya Sabha member and preferred to get elected again during the biennial elections in February to prevent any disqualification proceedings by the NCP (SP).
The NCP will have to depend on the votes of the BJP if an election is necessitated.
The Maha Yuti (NDA) partners—the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP—have more than enough numbers in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to get her elected.
Published 13 June 2024, 08:27 IST