After LS poll loss from Baramati, Sunetra Pawar to go to Rajya Sabha

Mumbai: Days after her defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, Sunetra Pawar is set to enter the Rajya Sabha.

She is filing the nominations today, according to latest reports.

Sunetra is wife of deputy chief minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar.

In the Lok Sabha polls from Baramati, Sunetra Pawar was defeated by Supriya Sule, the daughter of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, by a margin of 1,58,333 votes.

The NCP leadership had to choose between Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra or their son Parth . The party took a call and decided to nominate Sunetra.