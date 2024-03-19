After PM's take on 'Shakti' remark, Rahul says Modi twisting words

Shivamogga/Hyderabad/New Delhi: Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark on ‘Shakti’ at an I.N.D.I.A. alliance rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Shivamogga on Monday the alliance has decided to end ‘Hindu Shakti’ in the Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking on the same day at a rally in Telangana’s Jagtial, Modi said, “We have revered the moon landing space by naming it as Shiva Shakti. Such is our reverence to Shakti. To those who are raising their voices against ‘Shakti’, I accept your challenge. I am willing to sacrifice my life for Nari Shakti. Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga,” he said.
Reacting to Modi’s comments, Rahul clarified that he was not talking about any religious power and accused Modi of twisting his words. “Modi ji does not like my words, he always tries to change their meaning by twisting them in some way or the other because he knows that I have spoken a solemn truth,” Rahul said in a post on X.
मोदी जी को मेरी बातें अच्छी नहीं लगतीं, किसी न किसी तरह उन्हें घुमाकर वह उनका अर्थ हमेशा बदलने की कोशिश करते हैं क्योंकि वह जानते हैं कि मैंने एक गहरी सच्चाई बोली है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 18, 2024
जिस शक्ति का मैंने उल्लेख किया, जिस शक्ति से हम लड़ रहे हैं, उस शक्ति का मुखौटा मोदी जी हैं।
वह एक ऐसी शक्ति…
Slamming Rahul over his remarks “on the land of Hindu icon Shivaji where each child is brought up on Jai Bhavani and Jai Shavaji chants”, Modi, who was campaigning for BJP’s nominees at Allama Prabhu park in Shivamogga said, “I feel Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray’s atma of must have felt angry.”
“Each woman, sister, daughter, representative of the Shakti, must teach I.N.D.I.A. alliance a lesson. Congress must know the consequence of such a thought on June 4,” Modi, said.
He said Shivaji had devoted his life to build a Hindu nation after praying to Goddess Jai Bhavani.
“But unfortunately, the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. alliance has decided to eradicate Hindu Shakti in the park named after Shivaji,” he said.
Quoting Sanskrit hymn ‘Ya Devi Sarva Bhuteshu’ and a poem of poet laureate Kuvempu, Modi said even Kuvempu had portrayed women as shakti.
In Jagtial, Modi said crores of people of the country worship Hindu shakti.
“Our government has always given preference to this shakti, representative of women. So, the landing site of Chandrayaan-3, was named Shiv Shakti Point. For me, every mother, daughter and sister is a form of ‘Shakti’. I worship them in the form of ‘Shakti’. I am the worshiper of Bharat Mata.”
Asserting BJP’s wave will wipe out the Congress and BRS, said Telangana has become the new ATM of Congress and the money from the state is being spent on divisive politics.
“Congress crushed the dreams of Telangana, while BRS misused people’s faith. For 10 years, after its formation, Telangana was ruthlessly looted by BRS. Your rage at BRS was evident in the Vidhan Sabha elections. Now, keep the rage alive and ensure BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.
Rahul, in his speech at Shivaji park in Mumbai had said: “Our fight against Modi is not on a personal level.Modi is a ‘mask’ who works for a ‘Shakti’ (power). He is a shallow man who doesn’t have a 56-inch chest.”