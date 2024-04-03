Amit Shah asks disgruntled BJP leaders to fall in line

After the meeting, leaders like MP Renukacharya vowed to work for PM Modi, if not for the party’s official nominees. “This is a national election. Modi should become the PM again. Apart from that, the candidate should also have some contribution. Still, we’ll work for the party and Modi,” Renukacharya, who was eyeing the Davangere ticket, said without naming BJP’s candidate Gayatri Siddeshwar, the wife of sitting MP GM Siddeshwar.