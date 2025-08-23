Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

TMC snubs JPC on PM, CM ouster bills, says ‘won’t nominate member’

Opposition protests erupted when the bills were tabled; the panel is expected to report in Winter Session.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 08:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 August 2025, 08:55 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCJPC

Follow us on :

Follow Us