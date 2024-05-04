Andhra Assembly polls 2024: Politics not 'five-minute noodles', needs patience, says Pawan Kalyan

Visakhapatnam: Politics is not a five-minute noodles and one can not expect quick results as leaders have to earn the trust of people by withstanding turbulence and setbacks, Janasena founder and actor Pawan Kalyan has said.

Janasena, TDP and BJP are NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh for the May 13 polls.

Comparing the vision of the National Democratic Alliance for Andhra Pradesh, and that of the ruling YSR Congress party in the state, he said the former has got more credible leadership, people with commitment and experience.

He appealed to the people to vote for the alliance, alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy completely damaged and messed up the state during the last five years.

"You have to understand. We all think that politics is a fast food (and expect) fast food results. You want to make it immediately. You want results immediately. It is not a five-minute Maggi noodles. When I look at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash, when I look at Ramana Lohia, all the elders, even Mr Kanshi Ram, they lost and they gained. So it is like a political journey that goes on," the actor-politician told PTI Videos.

He further said one has to be trusted by the people to believe that their leader can withstand the political odds, hurdles and turbulence.