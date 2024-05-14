Anurag Thakur Interview: 'Only BJP can ensure stability and growth'

I think the prime minister is creating awareness among the masses because the Congress is trying to deviate the discussion from the good governance and development model of Modiji. They are trying to divert attention from his strong leadership, so we have to expose the manifesto of Congress and their thought process. They have taken away 5% from the reservation for Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Castes in Congress-ruled states. They have also said now that people with more children will get more money; that is a clear indication of appeasement politics. Not only this, in the past, they ensured Dr Ambedkar’s loss in elections and never gave him due credit.

It was the Modi government that made the panch teerth in Nagpur, Mau, Mumbai, Delhi, and London and also celebrated Constitution Day on November 26. In PM Kisan and Bima Fasal Yojana, 71% of beneficiaries are SC/STs, and 58% in PM Awas Yojana and Mudra Yojana. The BJP has worked for SC, ST, and OBC communities. Our president is from the ST community, and the prime minister is from the OBC community, if one needs to look at it from the caste angle. It is the Congress that is trying to divide on the basis of region, religion, and caste.