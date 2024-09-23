Home
LIVE
Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | 'Primary goal to remove BJP from Maharashtra, CM face will be decided after polls,' says Congress' Ramesh Chennithala

Hello readers! On the last day of campaigning ahead of second phase of polling for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi will address two public rallies in the union territory. Follow this space for latest updates related to 2024 assembly elections.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 September 2024, 04:59 IST

Highlights
10:2923 Sep 2024

09:4123 Sep 2024

08:0323 Sep 2024

08:0323 Sep 2024

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Farmer groups urge people to defeat BJP

08:0323 Sep 2024

Omar Abdullah should have sought apology before fighting assembly polls in J&K: Rajnath Singh

10:2923 Sep 2024

Omar Abdullah forcibly infiltrating Budgam: PDP candidate

"Omar Abdullah is infiltrating in Budgam. The way he is portraying himself makes it seem like people from all the constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir want him to come, but in reality, everyone wishes he wouldn’t. He is forcibly infiltrating. I don't think people have placed their trust in him yet," Budgam PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi told PTI in an interview.

10:2923 Sep 2024

WATCH | EC team arrives at Ranchi Airport to evaluate preparations for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls

10:1923 Sep 2024

Primary goal to remove BJP, CM face will be decided after elections: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala

"The sole objective of the MVA is to remove the BJP from power and establish our government (in Maharashtra). We will discuss the matter of the CM after the elections, and there is no discussion on it at the moment. Any party worker or leader can express their views in meetings, but our primary goal is to remove this corrupt BJP government, and we are all working together towards that," Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told PTI.

09:4123 Sep 2024

Rahul Gandhi to address public meetings in J&K 

08:0323 Sep 2024

Haryana polls: Cong rebel Sarwara faces action, suspended from party

Rebel Congress leader Chitra Sarwara, who is contesting the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls as an independent candidate, has been suspended by the party for a period of six years for anti-party activities.

Sarwara, who was an aspirant for the Congress ticket from Ambala Cantt, was denied the nomination. (PTI)

Published 23 September 2024, 04:05 IST
