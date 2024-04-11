At Kolkata Eid gathering, Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, says will not accept CAA, NRC, UCC

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she will not allow implementation of the CAA, NRC and the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, she claimed that some people will try to "engineer riots" during elections and urged those who participated in the programme "not to fall prey to the plot".

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan.

"We will not accept the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and Uniform Civil Code. If we will live unitedly, nobody will be able to cause harm to us," Banerjee said while addressing the gathering at the Red Road.