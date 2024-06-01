Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bereft of issues, five Ms dominated Bihar poll campaign

Patna: As around 1.8 crore lakh voters queue up to exercise their franchise in the eight parliamentary constituencies in Bihar during the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, one thing is certain: this poll will go down in the annals of history as the one which was bereft of emotive issues. Instead, the focus during the canvassing was on the 5 Ms: Machli (fish), Muslims, Mangalsutra, Mujra and Modi.