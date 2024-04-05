Lok Sabha elections 2024: Biggies file papers on last day; HDK lists cows, Bannur sheep among assets

Bengaluru: Dr C N Manjunath (BJP-Bangalore Rural), H D Kumaraswamy (JDS-Mandya), Tejasvi Surya (BJP-Bangalore South), S P Muddahanumegowda (Cong-Tumkur), Goutham K V (Cong-Kolar) and B N Chandrappa (Cong-Chitradurga) were among the prominent persons who filed their affidavits on Thursday, the last day for submitting the papers.
Dr Manjunath, who has jumped into electoral politics as BJP candidate, declared his assets worth Rs 98.38 crore and liabilities of Rs 14.81 crore. Apart from gold and diamond worth Rs 4 crore, Manjunath has declared 100 medical books and 125 other books together costing Rs 1.25 lakh as his moveable assets.
HDK richer by Rs 27 cr
Kumaraswamy. who got richer by Rs 27.95 crore in the last five years, listed 20 cows worth Rs 6.4 lakh, 52 Bannur sheep worth Rs 14 lakh, a treadmill worth Rs 25,000 among his moveable assets and personal liability of Rs 19.12 of which Rs 8 crore was loan taken by his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy.
Among the three cases, the former chief minister faces, two are related to mining lease approvals in which sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and other laws have been invoked. The third case registered by Lokayukta is related to the alleged denotification of lands.
2,940% jump
Tejasvi Surya, the Bangalore South MP seeking re-election, had declared Rs 13.46 lakh assets in April 2019. Five years later, his income has grown to Rs 4.1 crore, a growth of 2,940%.
Surya declared three cases, including the one with allegation of promoting enmity and maliciously insulting the religion, registered last month. The other two cases involved unlawful assembly and other allegations. All the three cases have been stayed by the high court.
K V Goutham, the Congress’s surprise candidate in Kolar, declared assets of Rs 15.11 crore and liabilities of Rs 3.7 crore. Goutham has one case where penal sections related to criminal breach of trust, forgery and cheating have been invoked.
Mansoor Ali Khan, Congress candidate from Bangalore Central, declared Rs 96.94 crore and Rs 9 crore liability.
Khan said he has one case registered against him in Secunderabad for participating in dharna and obstructing public road.
S P Muddahanumegowda, Congress’ Tumkur candidate, declared assets worth Rs 9.18 crore and has no cases against him. B N Chandrappa, Congress’ Chitradurga candidate saw his income nearly double from about Rs 5.5 crore to Rs 10.05 crore. BJP candidate from the same constituency, Govind M Karjol also filed nomination. He held a roadshow before filing papers. State BJP president B Y Vijayendra, Lok Sabha member D V Sadananda Gowda and former minister J C Madhuswamy accompanied Karjol.
Vatal Nagaraj, contesting from a party named after himself, declared assets worth Rs 5.09 crore, down from Rs 7.79 crore declared in 2019. Similar to the affidavit for the previous Lok Sabha election, the Bangalore South candidate filed no income tax returns for the five years.
358 candidates file nomination papers
A total of 358 candidates have filed nomination papers for the 14 parliamentary constituencies going to the polls in Phase 2 on April 26. Among them 25 were women. No one from the third gender has submitted the nomination papers. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will begin on Friday. The candidates will have time till April 8 to withdraw their nominations.