Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP moves SC against Calcutta HC order restraining derogatory ads against TMC

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court order directing it not to publish any kind of derogatory advertisements targeting against the Trinamool Congress in violation the model code of conduct during the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, 2024.

Senior advocate Saurabh Mishra, representing the saffron camp, mentioned the matter before a bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal, for urgent hearing. To the request, the bench said it will see.

The HC's single-judge bench of Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya on May 20, had restrained the BJP from publishing such ads until further orders, after finding the advertisements in question to be in violation of the MCC.