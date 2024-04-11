BJP rebel Eshwarappa to file nomination for Shimoga Lok Sabha seat on April 12

Hitting out at those spreading rumours that he would back off, the former DCM said, 'I am seeing that false information is being spread out of fear of defeat. I don't know why they are indulging in such activities. I have said in all the languages I know that I am not going to withdraw. My well-wishers have also said I should not give up.'

Eshwarappa rebelled against the party after BJP denied his son K E Kantesh a ticket from Haveri Lok Sabha seat.