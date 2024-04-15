BJP ropes in MP CM Mohan Yadav for campaigning in SP bastions in UP

Lucknow: In an apparent bid to make a dent into arch rival Samajwadi Party's core vote bank, BJP has decided to deploy Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav in the 'Yadav' dominated Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections.

The MP CM was present, when BJP candidate and UP minister Thakur Jaiveer Singh filed his nomination papers from Mainpuri, considered to be an SP bastion, on Monday. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav was the SP nominee from Mainpuri.

Mohan Yadav also inaugurated the new election office of the BJP in Mainpuri. Although he was also scheduled to address a public meeting in the town, it was cancelled reportedly owing to the low crowd turn out. According to the BJP sources here, some local SP leaders also joined the saffron party on this occasion.

Local BJP leaders said that the meeting had to be cancelled as the MP CM arrived several hours behind schedule and rejected reports that low turnout was the reason behind its cancellation.

BJP sources here said that Mohan Yadav would be campaigning extensively in UP and would be especially addressing meetings in the 'Yadav' dominated constituencies in the central and eastern region of the state.

Earlier, as part of the saffron party's outreach to the 'Yadav' community, the MP CM had visited Azamgarh, another SP stronghold, and held meetings with local leaders of the community and the party. Azamgarh was represented by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in the Lok Sabha before he resigned from the seat and opted to enter the UP assembly.