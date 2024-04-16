BJP's politics of divide and rule is nearing expiry date: Gaurav Gogoi

Manipur is another example of BJP's divide-and-rule policy. It was nothing but creating division between the Meiteis and the Kukis. Similarly, in Assam, through the CAA, the BJP is trying to create a rift between the indigenous Assamese and Bengali-speaking people. In Assam, they are also creating a divide between those who want Scheduled Tribes and those who are already Scheduled Tribes. It is nothing but a cheap attempt to win elections. It is also bad for our national security. People are now realising that BJP seeks to divide and Congress unites them. One of the important ways of spreading that message was when Rahul Gandhi embarked on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and said Nafrat Ke Bazar Me Muhabbat Ki Dukan Khulne Hai...many people clapped and accepted the message. So I think, BJP's politics of divide and rule is nearing its expiry date.