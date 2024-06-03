Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP top brass goes into a huddle on eve of poll counting

New Delhi: A day ahead of the results, senior BJP leaders got into a huddle, even as preparations for result day were at full swing in the party headquarters on Monday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders convened at the home of party president JP Nadda. On Tuesday, PM Modi expected to head to his constituency in Varanasi in the morning before he comes to the party office by evening. Following tradition, the prime minister is expected to speak to party workers.
In the meeting which was held at Nadda’s house, apart from Shah and Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh, those present were union ministers Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnav and Mansukh Mandaviya, general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, general secretaries Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh, and joint national general secretary Shiv Prakash.
Sources said that an internal assessment of seat numbers were discussed, and a detailed plan of the duties of party workers and senior leaders on result day was also fleshed out.
Sources in the party said that Vaishnav, Chugh and Tawde, who were in charge of the party’s central election management, gave in their feedback. A review of all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls were discussed in the meeting that went on over 150 minutes.
Once the meeting was over, Tawde addressed the media. “When the counting takes place tomorrow, what should be the party’s composition across the booths was discussed in today’s meeting. Workers should reach the booths at the right time, how many have been appointed where and if we are missing people in any place, and if there are any issues with counting and what should the party’s officials do in such situations – all of these were discussed,” he said.
In the party headquarters, meanwhile, BJP workers were preparing for a busy day ahead of them. Party leaders said that as the counting details will start pouring in, the party will deploy its senior hands such as Nirmala Sitharaman and Hardeep Puri, besides Vaihnaw for media bytes.
As it has been the trend in the past few years, PM Modi is expected to make a visit to the party workers where he will be felicitated by workers; he is expected to address workers. Sources said that the only change is that the prime minister’s programme will take place in the party’s new office, the annexe at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.
