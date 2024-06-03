Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP top brass goes into a huddle on eve of poll counting

New Delhi: A day ahead of the results, senior BJP leaders got into a huddle, even as preparations for result day were at full swing in the party headquarters on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders convened at the home of party president JP Nadda. On Tuesday, PM Modi expected to head to his constituency in Varanasi in the morning before he comes to the party office by evening. Following tradition, the prime minister is expected to speak to party workers.

In the meeting which was held at Nadda’s house, apart from Shah and Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh, those present were union ministers Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnav and Mansukh Mandaviya, general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, general secretaries Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh, and joint national general secretary Shiv Prakash.

Sources said that an internal assessment of seat numbers were discussed, and a detailed plan of the duties of party workers and senior leaders on result day was also fleshed out.