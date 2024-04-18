BJP talks of crossing 400 seats to fulfil goals like implementing UCC, hoist tricolour in PoK: UP deputy CM Maurya

Addressing a rally in Behjoi after nomination of BJP candidate Parmeshwar Lal Saini, Maurya said, "The BJP talks of getting over 400 seats for 'one nation, one election', for hoisting the tricolour in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and common civil code."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the NDA will get more than 400 seats and the BJP will win at least 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.