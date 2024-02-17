BJP winning 370 seats will be true tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked BJP members to build the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign around its pro-poor work, the country's development, and enhanced standing globally, asserting that winning 370 seats will be a true tribute to its key ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Mookerjee was a strident opponent of Article 370, which granted Jammu and Kashmir special rights. The Modi government scrapped the article in August 2019.

Addressing a meeting of the BJP's national office-bearers ahead of the start of the party's convention, the PM said every booth worker should now focus on polling booths and ensure at least 370 additional votes for the party are cast at each booth in the upcoming polls than in 2019.