Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP wins 10 out of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh

Bhopal: BJP won 10 out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, leaving the Congress with just one seat. Overall vote share of the BJP was 52.7% while the Congress bagged around 41% votes.
The state went to polls in three phases. In 2019, BJP had won 9 seats while the Congress won 2 seats.
Sitting MP Jyotsna Mahant of Congress managed to retain her Korba seat against BJP's Saroj Pandey.
Former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel was trailing behind BJP's Santosh Pandey by more than 40,000 votes.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and state BJP president Kiran Singh Deo thanked the people of Chhattisgarh for the party's success.
Published 05 June 2024, 00:35 IST