Two doctors suspended in alleged medical negligence causing amputation of child's hand in Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Two doctors in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> have been placed under suspension in connection with amputation of the right hand of a nine year old girl following suspected medical negligence. </p><p>Junior resident doctor Mustafa and junior consultant Dr. Sarfaraz were placed under suspension. </p><p>Even as an inquiry by the health department concluded that there was medical negligence, the government was learnt to have placed the two doctors under suspension in view of the mounting protest. </p><p>Vinodini, daughter of Vinod and Praseetha hailing from Palakkad district, suffered a fracture on right hand in a fall on September 24. Plastering was done at the Palakkad district government hospital. </p><p>Even as the girl complained of pain, doctors who treated her reportedly maintained that blood flow was not affected and hence there was no cause for concern. </p><p>By September 30 foul smell emanated from the hand and hence she was again taken to hospital. By that time the hand got infected and had to be amputated. Now the girl is under treatment at the intensive care unit of the Kozhikode medical college hospital.</p><p>A probe by the health department concluded that there was no lapses in giving proper treatment to the girl. It also said that there was a delay in bringing the child to hospital even after she complained of pain. </p>