LS Polls: BJP candidate Srinivasa Poojari to face criminal case for code of conduct violation in Karnataka

The complaint stated that Guruprasad had made the students stand inside the college and also in the corridor. The accused not only canvassed for the election but also promised free schemes to the children after winning the elections.

The complaint had further stated that the program was conducted in above college premises without obtaining permission from the concerned authorities. It was alleged that the accused have violated the Election Model Code of Conduct and also committed an offence under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order by public servant).

J Preeth, the presiding officer of the Special Court has also ordered issuance of summons to three politicians and Guruprasad, returnable by May 27, 2024.

“On perusal of the digital evidence, prima-facie it goes to show that there was gathering in the above referred college and it also prima facie goes to show that the Accused No.1 (Poojari) addressed the gathering in the presence of other accused persons. The documents produced by the complainant also goes to show that Model Code of Conduct was in force as on 30-03-2024. From the materials placed before me, a prima facie case is made out against the accused persons, to take cognizance of the offence punishable under Section 188 of IPC. Accordingly, Cognizance of the offence punishable under section 188 of IPC is taken against the Accused No.1 to 4,” the court said.