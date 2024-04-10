BJP's Preetham Gowda campaigns for NDA candidate in Hassan, avoids mentioning Prajwal Revanna's name

Mysuru: Putting aside the differences, BJP state general secretary Preetham Gowda on Wednesday launched a campaign seeking support for the NDA candidate, in Hassan. However, he was seen avoiding alliance candidate Prajwal Revanna's name and was instead seen seeking votes highlighting the achievements of Modi's government.

It may be mentioned that Preetham had opposed JD(S) candidate being fielded from Hassan for the Lok Sabha polls. He was absent during nomination filing and even stayed away from campaigning for the alliance candidate.

After the complaints from the JD(S) leaders, BJP's Karnataka in-charge for the Lok Sabha elections Radha Mohan Das held an emergency coordination meeting in Hassan and Mysuru to resolve the issue.

Preetham Gowda, who has a large number of followers in Hassan, has been given the poll incharge for Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. However, after being convinced by the party leaders, he assured of campaigning for the NDA candidate in Hassan and abide by the instructions of the high command.

Accordingly, he took out a campaign in Hassan on Wednesday, and sought votes for NDA candidate, distributing pamphlets highlighting the 10 years' achievement of Modi’s government. The pamphlets had no mention of the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate Prajwal Revanna. He also sought votes for NDA candidate, avoiding the name of Prajwal Revanna and the JD(S).

Addressing the reporters later, Preetham Gowda said he campaigned for the NDA candidate in Hassan, and his supporters will work for the victory of the candidate.