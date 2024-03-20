CAA won't impact indigenous people, NDA will win at least 12 seats in Assam: Union Minister Sonowal

"We are saying that don't try to make any such statement to provoke the people with the most unreasonable figures. On earlier occasions, some leaders had made statements that millions of foreigners would come and destroy the identity of the people of Assam. No, it never happened and will never happen in the future also," he added.

Sonowal, the former CM of Assam, said that he believes the central law on citizenship is not going to affect the interest of the indigenous people here.

"All Assamese are now well-protected and well-guarded, because the BJP government in the last 10 years has given patta (land rights), land documents to those indigenous people who did not have any land holding earlier," he said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 or CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis who entered the country on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Sonowal, a former president of the influential All Assam Students' Union (AASU), said that the scrapped Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunals) Act, 1983 (IMDT) was a more dangerous and discriminatory law "imposed" by the Congress government to favour the illegal immigrants living in the state.

"If it was not repealed by the Supreme Court, then no suspected foreigner would have been detected ever. No institution or law enforcement agency could ever question him," he said.

Asked how many people are estimated to be given citizenship under the CAA in Assam, the Union Minister said a portal has been launched and the exact figure will be visible when people start applying.

On the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Sonowal said, "We are expecting over 12 seats for the NDA. The situation that has emerged so far and from whatever the people are discussing among themselves, this figure is very much possible."

In the 14 seats, the BJP has fielded 11 candidates, its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) nominated two and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) declared one candidate.

The BJP has nine MPs from the state in the current Lok Sabha, while its allies AGP and UPPL have no representation. The Congress holds three seats and the AIUDF one, while another is an Independent candidate.