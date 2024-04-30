Hassan 'sexual abuse' row: PM Modi allowed Prajwal Revanna to flee country, Priyanka Gandhi claims

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about Mangalasutra and bangles. But he remained silent when there were incidents of sexual harassment against Olympic players. Now, Modi and (Union Home Minister Amit) Shah should respond to the people as they had campaigned in favour of the candidate who has made thousands of sexual assaults on women. Though he has fled the country, Modi is unaware of him (Prajwal). Therefore, the women should question Modi about it until the accused is returned to India”, she said in an indirect reference to Prajwal Revanna.