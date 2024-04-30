Hassan 'sexual abuse' row: PM Modi allowed Prajwal Revanna to flee country, Priyanka Gandhi claims

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with an alleged sexual abuse scandal involving Hassan MP and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna.
Addressing a Congress campaign at Sedam in the district, she criticised the Union government for allowing Prajwal to flee to a foreign country right under its nose.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about Mangalasutra and bangles. But he remained silent when there were incidents of sexual harassment against Olympic players. Now, Modi and (Union Home Minister Amit) Shah should respond to the people as they had campaigned in favour of the candidate who has made thousands of sexual assaults on women. Though he has fled the country, Modi is unaware of him (Prajwal). Therefore, the women should question Modi about it until the accused is returned to India”, she said in an indirect reference to Prajwal Revanna.
Terming Modi an arrogant prime minister, Priyanka said that he has been contesting polls on the issue of Hindus and Muslims instead of the development plank. “The unemployment problem has increased in the last one decade. All public sector undertakings, including airports and ports, are being privatized. This has led to the migration of people from Kalaburagi district to other cities like Dehli, Hyderabad and other cities,” she charged.
“The prime minister has always tried to weaken the farmers and failed to double their income as promised by him. People are not getting drinking water. Attempts are being made to weaken the democracy and change the Constitution. There is also a price rise in essential commodities. But the Congress will give land to the landless labourers apart from making farm produce free from GST,” she said.
“Our party will fill all 30 lakh vacant government posts across the country and will also waive education loans,” she said.
(Published 29 April 2024, 21:18 IST)