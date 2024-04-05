Congress compromising nat’l security by striking pact with SDPI: Thakur

Bengaluru: Launching a blistering attack on the state government, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday alleged that the crisis-ridden Congress party which is scurrying for alliances is not even hesitant to enter into an alliance with Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) at the cost of country’s security.
Speaking at the Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya’s nomination rally here, Thakur said, “The Congress can stoop to any low to remain relevant in politics. Now, they are taking support of SDPI, a political arm of the banned Popular Front of India. In the last two elections, Congress did not win enough seats to even get recognition as the Opposition party. The
country has rejected the Congress wholeheartedly and decisively.”
Thakur caustically remarked that the Congress is now reduced to RSVP (Rahul, Sonia, Vadra and Priyanka) and the party is staring at a bleak future in these elections too.
“The Congress has not been able to win Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh that sends the highest number of MPs (80 seats). There is no safe seat for Rahul in Uttar Pradesh, He migrated to Wayanad in Kerala. In Kerala, SDPI has lent its support to Congress,” Thakur charged.
Referring to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, the Union minister charged that the Congress in Karnataka is giving shelter to organisations like PFI.
(Published 04 April 2024, 23:51 IST)