Congress knocks EC door over Kumaraswamy's 'rural women have lost their way' remark with plaint

The letter stated that Kumaraswamy's statement was also intended to further the prospects of the BJP and JD(S) candidates in Karnataka, as women voters have been empowered to an extent thanks to the five guarantees and therefore most female voters are showing interest in voting for the Indian National Congress.

"The said statement is in clear violation of the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the Indian People Act of 1951 and of the Model Code of Conduct," it said.

KPCC has urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the statement made by Kumaraswamy and also sought that the poll body direct the concerned authorities to register a criminal case under the relevant provisions and arrest him, in the interest of protecting the dignity of women and for free and fair elections in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Kumaraswamy attacked Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar, accusing him of trying to twist his remarks, and also pointed out comments made by Congress leaders against women recently.

"I express my regret to all the women of the state, if my mothers are hurt. Even when I spoke that day I addressed women as mothers. Unlike Congress leaders who used distasteful comments," he alleged, adding that he would also respond to the Women's Commission notice on the issue.