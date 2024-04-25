Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress on the backfoot as BJP queers pitch over Neha Hiremath murder case

Amid the contest between Congress’ guarantees and the Modi factor, the BJP has queered the pitch over the Neha Hiremath murder case in Hubballi, to drive home its ‘appeasement politics’ allegation against the Congress.
Sentiments surrounding the murder have given a boost to sitting MP Pralhad Joshi’s attempt for a fifth term from Dharwad constituency.
The union minister is in a straight fight with Congress nominee Vinod Asuti, a youngster from Navalgund, facing LS polls for the first time.
The seer spin
Asuti has got a shot in the arm as Dingaleshwar Swami withdrew from the fray as an independent and announced support for Congress.
The seer has been accusing Joshi of ‘suppressing’ Lingayat leaders, and this may help Congress garner some backing from Veerashaiva-Lingayats for its candidate, who comes from a backward community.
A bastion of BJP since 1996, the Dharwad constituency - with Veerashaiva-Lingayats in a majority - has elected an MP from this community only thrice (Vijay Sankeshwar of BJP) in the last 17 elections.
The Dharwad North seat became Dharwad constituency after delimitation in 2008.
This time, Congress has fielded a non-Lingayat candidate (a Kuruba) after a gap of 25 years, while Joshi is a Brahmin.
The BJP and Hindu organisations are using the Ram temple inauguration as a tool to attract voters.
Though Joshi claims credit for various development works, he is seen relying more on Hindutva and Modi factors, sharpening his ‘anti-Hindu Congress’ allegation.
The Congress is banking on its guarantee schemes and Ahinda voters. The party is also eyeing more Veerashaiva-Lingayat votes, especially since last year’s Assembly polls.
Voter connect
Joshi started election preparations well in advance. Asuti, who unsuccessfully contested from Navalgund in the 2018 Assembly elections and lacks connect with voters in some areas of the constituency, is relying on Congress MLAs and other leaders to help him reach out to people.
“Whatever may be the reason for Neha’s murder, this incident has enraged all. Look at the way the Congress government reacted to it initially. Don’t they create a feeling of that ‘we can do anything and still be scot-free’ among miscreants. Why should we vote for the party?” said Akshata Kadakol of Lingarajnagar in Hubballi.
KPCC general secretary Sadanand Danganavar says youth are being convinced how the BJP played ‘selfish politics’ over Neha’s death. “This issue will boomerang on BJP. People want a peaceful life,” he said.
Issues related to development and vision of candidates have taken a backseat in poll-related discussions.
According to a political analyst, the fight would have been very tough if Congress had fielded a strong candidate as caste of the nominee does not matter here.
Renavva Valmiki of Chikkamallur in Shiggaon taluk is grateful to Siddaramaiah government for guarantee schemes like ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ and ‘Shakti’.
“We have taken those benefits and we have to support them for helping the poor,” she says.
Shekhappa Kalasad at Guddadahulikatti in Kalghatgi taluk asks for how long will such schemes continue and why people should not be empowered to earn on their own? “We need Modi,” he says firmly.
Mahadayi issue
At Raitha Bhavan in Navalgund, where indefinite protest over Mahadayi issue is on, Ningappa Totad says both BJP and Congress deceived farmers on the issue. But he wants Modi to be the PM again for the ‘country’s safety and development’.
When Jannatbi Abbigeri of Bhadrapur village in Annigeri taluk says Congress should be supported as it has delivered on guarantees, Dinesh Sanu of Nigadi in Dharwad taluk feels one has to look at long-term vision for the country, instead of ‘individual’ and ‘temporary’ benefits like guarantees.
Voting pattern
Voting pattern in Dharwad parliamentary constituency has been different from that of the Assembly segments coming under it. BJP has won the last seven polls, irrespective of its ups and downs in Assembly polls.
“People look at national issues and national icons in Lok Sabha polls. Guarantees are a state issue, while Modi is preferred in LS polls, especially by youth. Neha’s murder will definitely give some advantage to BJP,” said a senior journalist.