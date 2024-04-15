Congress won't decide citizenship on basis of caste, religion or language: Rahul Gandhi

It is the 'sacred duty' of the Congress to protect every single voice of this country regardless of caste, religion, language or age, he told the crowd, including hundreds of UDF workers gathered here.

Hitting hard at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said 'it is a pity' that the Prime Minister does not understand India's nature.

"He does not understand that our multiple languages, traditions and religions are our biggest strength. He cannot see that from these multiple perspectives comes the most beautiful perspective. It is difficult for him to see this because his only quest is to remain in power," Gandhi alleged.

Further criticising Modi over electoral bonds, he said though the PM had claimed that it was designed to bring transparency into the political system, the Supreme Court ruled the scheme illegal.

The PM and the government did everything possible to stop the names of the companies and the dates of those donations from coming out, he further alleged.

"The electoral bonds scheme is the biggest extortion racket on the planet. It is a way to steal from the people of India and it has been organised and conceptualised by the Prime Minister himself," Gandhi alleged.

The operation of the BJP is to take the entire money of the country and give it to 20-25 businessmen, he said, making further accusations.

Gandhi did not spare the CPI(M) and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wither in his hard-hitting speech.

"My question is why the BJP is not attacking the Chief Minister of Kerala. Why are they not taking away his house, his chief ministership, putting court cases against him or getting him interrogated by the ED? After all, two CMs are in jail today," the Congress leader asked.