Council polls, LS vote counting: City to witness five dry days in June

Bengaluru will witness five dry days in June, perhaps for the first time. While the district administration banned the sale of liquor on June 1, 3 and 6 on account of the Karnataka Council elections, the restriction will also be in force on June 4 due to the declaration of the Lok Sabha results.
KA Dayananda, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban district, and City Police Commissioner B Dayananda issued separate orders, stating that the liquor ban will come into effect two days before the Bengaluru Graduate Constituency and Karnataka South East Teachers Constituency elections — from 4pm on June 1 to 4 pm on June 3.
Since votes in these elections will be counted on June 6, the liquor ban will remain in force from 6 am to 12 midnight.
In its order, the district administration has said that the production, sale, distribution, transportation, and storage of liquor is banned on the above-mentioned dates. The order applies to liquor shops, wine shops, bars, hotels, restaurants, and any other private place serving alcohol.
The orders have been issued as per the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to ensure the smooth conduct of election-related activities.
On June 4, which is the counting day of the Lok Sabha elections, the sale of liquor will be banned from early morning up to midnight.
The order issued by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, B Dayananda said, "I, the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Bangalore City District, Bangalore, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 135(c) of the Karnataka Excise Statutes (General Clauses) Rules, 1967 Rule-10(b) of the Government and Representation of the People Act, 1951 from Date of Poll: 24-04-2024 5.00 PM to Date: 26-04-2024 12.00 midnight and counting date: 03-06-2024 12.00 midnight to 12.00 midnight on 04-06-2024 throughout Bangalore City District (except Police Commissionerate Area) implement and order to ban all types of liquor production, sale, distribution, transportation, storage etc. and declared as ‘Dry Days'."
On the other hand, calling its decision a 'bar-friendly measure', the Bombay High Court has permitted liquor sales in Mumbai, but only after the Lok Sabha Election results are out. The HC was hearing petitions filled by the Association of Owners of Hotels, Restaurants, Permit Rooms and Bars (AHAR). The pleas challenged the earlier orders of declaring June 4 - the whole day as 'dry day'.