Council polls, LS vote counting: City to witness five dry days in June

Bengaluru will witness five dry days in June, perhaps for the first time. While the district administration banned the sale of liquor on June 1, 3 and 6 on account of the Karnataka Council elections, the restriction will also be in force on June 4 due to the declaration of the Lok Sabha results.

KA Dayananda, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban district, and City Police Commissioner B Dayananda issued separate orders, stating that the liquor ban will come into effect two days before the Bengaluru Graduate Constituency and Karnataka South East Teachers Constituency elections — from 4pm on June 1 to 4 pm on June 3.

Since votes in these elections will be counted on June 6, the liquor ban will remain in force from 6 am to 12 midnight.

In its order, the district administration has said that the production, sale, distribution, transportation, and storage of liquor is banned on the above-mentioned dates. The order applies to liquor shops, wine shops, bars, hotels, restaurants, and any other private place serving alcohol.