Despite ruling for 70 years, Congress could not implement Constitution in entire country: PM Modi

"Congress leaders are now claiming the Constitution is in danger and reservation will be abolished. In reality, the Congress could not implement the Constitution in the entire country during its 70-year rule. Our Constitution was not implemented in Kashmir... It was Modi who did it because Modi is committed to the Constitution," emphasised the BJP stalwart.

Without taking the name of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the BJP's star campaigner said the party's 'shehzada' (prince) is now claiming the country will burn if Modi comes to power for a third time.

"In reality, it is the Congress which is burning now. They are saying such things because their dreams have now turned into ashes," he opined.