DH Interview | No 'friendly fight' between BJP and BJD in Odisha; BJD spread rumours to stave off declining popularity: Jay Panda

DH: Before the election, there were talks of a BJD-BJP alliance along with a narrative that a friendly fight between BJD and BJP will deny the opposition space to Congress. What’s your take?

JP: All of these are wrong. Congress doesn’t have anything left in Odisha. They are in single digits (vote share) now. Between BJP and BJD, there are no friendly ties at all. It was BJD that started spinning such rumours in a desperate attempt to stave off its declining popularity.

In the last five year, people realised that whom they have voted for i.e. Naveen Patnaik is not in control. A non-Odia outsider (Naveen Patnaik aide VK Pandian) controls the wheels of the government and party. Over the last six months, this person has quit the government job and became party in-charge. He became the face of the BJD. But people don’t like a person, speaking bad Odia, to become BJD’s face.

Because of its collapsing popularity, somewhere around Dec-Jan BJD leaders realised that they were not going to make it and desperately tried to set up an alliance. They were deliberately trying to create confusion in the minds of the public and BJP karyakartas. People of Odisha reacted very negatively to that thought. There is not a single element of friendly fight anywhere in the state.

DH: You are contesting from a seat, known to be a BJD stronghold for a long time. You lost it in 2019. How confident are you this time?

JP: Yes, traditionally it is a seat for Janata party variants like Biju Janata Dal. Last time when I contested, I was a last minute entry. As a BJP candidate, the identification process was too short. But even then, as a BJP candidate, I got a 400% increase last time. BJP used to get about one lakh vote share and last time we got almost five lakh vote share. That itself was a good showing. There is also a very strong anti-incumbency in Odisha because even after 25 years, lakhs of people have to go out for work and are not getting basic necessities like water. People are fed up and there is a clear shift towards BJP.

DH: What’s the Puri Ratna Bhandar controversy? What happened to the keys?

JP: About 7-8 years ago, it became clear that the Chief Minister of Odisha has come under the control of an individual, who is not from here. The problems started from there. Almost at the same time, the key of the Ratnabhander went missing.

For Odias, Mahaprabhu Jagannath is integral to our culture and society. When the keys for thousands of years old Ratnabhandar housing a huge wealth was found missing, a judicial enquiry was set up but the report has not been made public. People are very worried and suspicious. An audit of the Ratna Bhandar is what we are asking for.

DH: Do these issues fall under the Odia Asmita campaign ?

JP: The root cause is one person and there are clear examples of exploitations of the state. Odisha has good generation of electricity. But the electricity generated in Odisha is sold in Odisha at a high price and the same electricity through the same vendor is sold to Tamil Nadu at substantially cheaper price.

Suddenly there are contractors and businessmen from Tamil Nadu getting all contracts. Why the people of Odisha and businessmen of Odisha are not involved in these developmental projects.

They have closed three of the four entrances of the Mahaprabhu temple. People are enraged by this. They overspent on the parikrama project. They spent three times more than the Ram Mandir cost and then to drum up some publicity they took out the deities of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra on auto rickshaws and pick up trucks. People are enraged by such acts because that’s not how you treat our deities.