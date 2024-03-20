DMK vows to repeal CAA, NITI Aayog & waive loans for farmers, students if I.N.D.I.A. bloc voted to power

Waiving loans and interests for farmers in nationalised and scheduled banks, waiver of educational loans for students, monthly entitlement of Rs 1000 for all women in every state and formation of State Development Council by including Chief Ministers were among the promises made by the DMK.