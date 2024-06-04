Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | After 1962, first time government has won third consecutive term: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said people have shown full confidence in the BJP and the NDA and the Lok Sabha elections results were a victory of the people, democracy and faith in the country's Constitution.
"After 1962, for the first time a government has won the mandate for a third consecutive term," Modi said addressing a gathering at the BJP headquarters.
Modi, who started his victory speech with 'Jai Jagannath', also thanked the people of Odisha for giving a clear mandate to the BJP to form its government for the first time in the state.
He also referred to the victory of the BJP candidate in Kerala, saying many party workers have sacrificed their lives in the state.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda were also present at the BJP headquarters where the backdrop had 'Thank You India' written in many languages, including Urdu.
Modi said NDA has performed very well in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu and in Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Modi also thanked the Election Commission for conducting the world's largest election with great efficiency.
Published 04 June 2024, 15:57 IST