<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty was rushed to a hospital after he suffered some health related problems while responding to questions during the Zero Hour in the state assembly on Friday.</p><p>Around 10 minutes after the House proceedings commenced at 9 am, Sivankutty suddenly suffered some health issues, prompting many members of the ruling front to rush to his aid.</p>.<p>Subsequently, he was rushed to the hospital from the House, an assembly official said, adding that it is not yet known what actually happened to the minister.</p>.<p>"It does not appear to be serious, but we cannot know for sure till he is examined at the hospital," the official said.</p>.<p>The remaining questions that Sivankutty was supposed to answer were then taken up by Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh. </p>