Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PDP chief Mehbooba served show cause notice for 'using child' to seek votes

'… a video has gone viral on the social media in which a minor female child is seen being used by you for political campaign/appeal to the public to vote for you (PDP) on the day of election and the same child being encouraged and appreciated by you after the culmination of her appeal,' Khajuria said in his letter to Mehbooba.