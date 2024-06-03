Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bengal BJP, CPI(M) meet CEO to ensure fair counting

Kolkata: Representatives of the BJP and CPI(M), opposition parties in West Bengal, met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Monday to highlight alleged threats of manipulation by the ruling Trinamool Congress in the vote counting process.

On the eve of the counting of the Lok Sabha elections, they urged the CEO to take measures to prevent any possible rigging during the process.

BJP leader Shishir Bajoria said that during the meeting, he highlighted the “post-election violence and the non-adherence to rules” in engaging the workforce for counting by the Trinamool Congress.