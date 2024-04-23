Even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes crime under Congress rule, says PM Modi

Reffering to the 'redistribution of wealth' remarks made by him at a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, the prime minister said it has angered the Congress and I.N.D.I.A bloc so much that they have started 'abusing' Modi everywhere.

"I have put forth the truth before the country that Congress is hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch your wealth and distribute it among the 'select' people,"he said at a rally in Tonk.