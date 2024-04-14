JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Ex-IPS Roop Singh Meena, several others join BJP in Rajasthan

According to a statement issued by the BJP, a total of 235 people, which included retired administrative officers, took membership of the BJP.
Last Updated 14 April 2024, 15:56 IST

Follow Us

Jaipur: Former IPS officer Roop Singh Meena, a retired Air Commodore, and 233 other people from various political parties and social organisations joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the BJP, a total of 235 people, which included retired administrative officers, took membership of the BJP.

Among those who joined the party were former BJP rebel candidate from Gangapur City, C L Saini, retired IPS officer Roop Singh Meena, retired Air Commodore Ajay Singhal, state president of Tamarwati Rajput Sabha, Shivraj Singh, and retired deputy director of DLB, Rupesh Kant Vyas.

Joining Committee Convenor Arun Chaturvedi, former minister Prabhulal Saini and BJP state vice president Narayan Panchariya were present during the joining.

The party said that the joining was held at the state party headquarters, where various Padma awardees from the art and cultural field also lent support to the BJP and called for a third time encore of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 April 2024, 15:56 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsRajasthanLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT