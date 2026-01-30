<p>Congress MP<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Shashi%20Tharoor"> Shashi Tharoor </a>on Friday praised Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rahul%20Gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> for his "strong voice" on various issues like communalism in the country, adding that he is a "sincere leader". </p><p>The Thiruvananthapuram MP said Gandhi is liked by everyone because he speaks against the politics of communalism, hatred and divisiveness in the country.</p><p>"I do not have a different opinion on that," Tharoor told reporters in his constituency. </p>.We are all on the same page: Shashi Tharoor after meeting Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge.<p>The comments come only a day after Tharoor met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi for redressal of his grievances, after which he said "all is good" and "we are all on the same page".</p><p>Tharoor was upset over the treatment meted out to him at a Kochi event recently and attempts by some leaders to sideline him in Kerala. </p>