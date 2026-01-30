Menu
Rahul Gandhi 'sincere leader', 'strong voice' against communalism: Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor also said that he had never agreed with any wrong comment against Rahul, saying "he is a sincere leader".
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 09:47 IST
Published 30 January 2026, 09:41 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndia PoliticsShashi Tharoor

