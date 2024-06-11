Gujarat bypolls 2024 | With five more MLAs swearing in, BJP's tally goes up to 161 in the house of 182 seats

Ahmedabad, DHNS: Five BJP leaders including four Congress turncoats on Tuesday took oath as members of Gujarat Assembly, taking the tally of BJP in the assembly to 161, the highest ever in state's electoral history. These five MLAs including veteran ex Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia had won the recently held bypolls.

Assembly speaker Shankar Chaudhary administered the oath. Soon after the swearing in ceremony, Rushikesh Patel, the BJP minister and government spokesperson said in a media briefing, "All five BJP candidates won with record margins which had never happened in the past. With these, BJP has increased its tally to 161. Bypolls will be held for two more seats (Visavadar fell vacant after AAP MLA quit the party and Vav where Congress MLA Geniben Thakor won Lok Sabha election) in the near future and the BJP will win those seats as well with record margin."