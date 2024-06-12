Hindu outfit functionary arrested for suggesting BJP needs to stage riots to gain foothold in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: A senior functionary of Indu Makkal Katchi, a right-wing organisation, has been arrested for his alleged provocative statement that the BJP cannot get a foothold in Tamil Nadu unless it orchestrates riots.

Udayar, state vice-president of IMK, was arrested by Tirunelveli Police on Tuesday night.

He made provocative statements during a telephonic conversation with Tamilselvan, president of Tirunelveli (South) district BJP, following the saffron party’s defeat in the constituency in the April 19 Lok Sabha elections.