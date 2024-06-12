Hindu outfit functionary arrested for suggesting BJP needs to stage riots to gain foothold in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: A senior functionary of Indu Makkal Katchi, a right-wing organisation, has been arrested for his alleged provocative statement that the BJP cannot get a foothold in Tamil Nadu unless it orchestrates riots.
Udayar, state vice-president of IMK, was arrested by Tirunelveli Police on Tuesday night.
He made provocative statements during a telephonic conversation with Tamilselvan, president of Tirunelveli (South) district BJP, following the saffron party’s defeat in the constituency in the April 19 Lok Sabha elections.
“The BJP can get a foothold in the state only if we orchestrate riots. Otherwise, no one will vote for us. Do these people (BJP) have the guts to oppose others? No. The only way (to grow) is to orchestrate riots,” Udayar allegedly told Tamilselvan, according to an audio clip, which could not be independently verified by DH.
The conversation between the two political functionaries took place after BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran lost the Lok Sabha polls to Congress nominee Robert Bruce by a margin of 1.65 lakh votes. Tirunelveli was one of the seats where the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance was expected to win.
Police said Duraipandian, sub-inspector of Palayamkottai police station, filed a complaint following which Udayar was arrested. He was booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 504 Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 505 (ii) of the IPC.
Published 12 June 2024, 06:28 IST