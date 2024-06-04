Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A must stake claim to form govt: Uddhav Thackeray  

Mumbai: The I.N.D.I.A bloc must stake claim to form government at the Centre, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday and asserted that all “deshbhakts” would come together to stop the BJP.
“Yes…the I.N.D.I.A (bloc) must stake claim to form the government,” Thackeray told reporters, adding that in the meeting of I.N.D.I.A on Wednesday, this would be on the agenda.
The Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut and newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai will attend the Delhi meeting.
On the overall results, he said: “The common people have shown their strength… they have shown the power of a single vote.”
“Mamata Banerjee (TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister) is with us,” he said.
To a question about whether the I.N.D.I.A bloc would reach out to Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, he said: “All deshbhakts must come together…they have troubled Chandrababu a lot.”
On the performance of Maha Vikas Aghadi, he said: “I am a bit dissatisfied…we have expected more seats…we wanted all 48 seats.”
When asked who the prime ministerial face would be in case I.N.D.I.A bloc stakes claim, he said: “…it would be decided in the meeting…when we got together (to form the I.N.D.I.A) our agenda was very clear…to save the Constitution, to save the democracy…we have to get rid of this dictatorship.”
Published 04 June 2024, 17:43 IST