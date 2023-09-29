I.N.D.I.A to get help from platform of smaller parties, civil society outfits in fight against BJP in Lok Sabha polls

Pledging to support the I.N.D.I.A bloc to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, a platform of smaller parties, people’s movements and civil society outfits on Friday announced a campaign from October 2 during which around 1.25 lakh volunteers will be fanned out across the country over a period of time.

The platform ‘Jeetega India’, conceptualised by ‘Bharat Jodo Abhiyan’ and ‘Confederation of Indian Communists and Democratic Socialists’, will also take on the BJP’s troll armies through “truth armies” while insisting that their support for the I.N.D.I.A bloc is “unconditional” and they were not seeking seats from the Opposition grouping.

It said the platform will identify 125-150 seats where the I.N.D.I.A bloc has a chance of upstaging the BJP with a “little more push”. This will not include seats where the I.N.D.I.A parties or the BJP are winning easily.

The decisions were taken at a National Convention for Democracy, Secularism and Social Justice here, which was attended by around 500 delegates from 18 smaller non I.N.D.I.A Opposition parties and over 50 people’s movements and civil society organisations from 20 states.

A resolution adopted at the convention said they accepted the “challenge of defeating” the BJP and its “over and covert” allies in the upcoming five state elections and Lok Sabha polls.

“We resolve to mobilise at least 1.25 lakh active volunteers all over the country to work for this movement. Jeetega INDIA, Banega Bharat campaign shall begin on October 2 at Sevagram in Wardha and other locations as feasible. We call upon all the defenders of the republic to join this venture in the spirit of equal partnership,” it added.

While the delegates had a closed door strategy session in the first half of the day, leaders like Congress’ Digvijaya Singh, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, Samajwadi Party’s Javed Ali Khan and RLD’s Trilok Tyagi among others addressed the gathering in the later part of the day. The leaders emphasised that only a united fight would lead to BJP’s defeat.