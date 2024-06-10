Instead of ‘Opposition’, say ‘Counterpart’: Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: The acrimony during elections when people abuse each other and misuse technology to spread falsehoods should be avoided, and the Opposition should be referred to as “ptaripaksh” (counterpart), RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday. Bhagwat also said that Manipur, which has been burning for a year, needs immediate attention.
While speaking at a function during the ongoing Karyakarta Vikas Varg, Bhagwat said that elections are a process of building consensus. “Election is a process of building consensus and like-mindedness. Such a system is in place so that both aspects of any question are presented in Parliament,” he said at the function.
“The way in which people abuse each other, misuse technology, spread falsehoods during election campaigns is not right. Instead of saying ‘Opposition’, they should say ‘Counterpart’. We need to free ourselves from the excitement of elections and think about the problems facing the country,” Bhagwat said in his address to RSS workers.
He said that during the elections, like every election, the RSS carried out its “duty” of “refining public opinion”. “We do it every year, in every election, and have done it this time as well,” he said.
He urged that the Manipur issue be looked at. “Manipur has been waiting for peace for a year. It has to be considered on priority basis,” Bhagwat said.
He said that those who have strength should be “humble”. “Be humble with strength, modesty comes from one’s religion and culture.” he said.
Relations between the RSS and the BJP are strained with the saffron organisation being unhappy with the BJP letting in several leaders from Opposition parties. BJP president J P Nadda’s assertion during an interview that the RSS is “saksham” (capable) on its own did not go down well with the RSS, its ideological parent organisation.
Published 10 June 2024, 17:52 IST