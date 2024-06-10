Instead of ‘Opposition’, say ‘Counterpart’: Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: The acrimony during elections when people abuse each other and misuse technology to spread falsehoods should be avoided, and the Opposition should be referred to as “ptaripaksh” (counterpart), RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday. Bhagwat also said that Manipur, which has been burning for a year, needs immediate attention.

While speaking at a function during the ongoing Karyakarta Vikas Varg, Bhagwat said that elections are a process of building consensus. “Election is a process of building consensus and like-mindedness. Such a system is in place so that both aspects of any question are presented in Parliament,” he said at the function.

“The way in which people abuse each other, misuse technology, spread falsehoods during election campaigns is not right. Instead of saying ‘Opposition’, they should say ‘Counterpart’. We need to free ourselves from the excitement of elections and think about the problems facing the country,” Bhagwat said in his address to RSS workers.