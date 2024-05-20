Kejriwal says 'acche din aane waale hain, Modi ji jane waale hain'; likens wife to 'Jhansi ki Rani'

"This is not a good thing. He (Pawar) is an 84-year-old person. Modi ji is 74 years old. One should respect elders. He (Modi) said Uddhav Thackeray is not the real son of his father. What kind of 'sadak chaap' (ruffian) language is this? Does it behove the prime minister to say this?

"Sometimes he says the INDIA bloc will snatch your ‘mangalsutra’. Despite running the country for 10 years, you do not have a single work to count. So, it is a matter of great sadness that in 10 years you have ruined the lives of people by bringing inflation and unemployment,” the Delhi CM said.