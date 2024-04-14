Lok Sabha elections 2024: 10 takeaways from BJP manifesto 'Sankalp Patra'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday morning launched their Lok Sabha 2024 election manifesto at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the manifesto in presence of party president J P Nadda and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh.

Here are the key takeaways from the saffron party's manifesto:

BJP's manifesto focuses on dignity, quality of life; quantity, quality of opportunities, said PM Modi as he went on to share the contents of the 'Sankalp Patra'. This 'Sankalp Patra' strengthens four pillars of viksit Bharat - Yuva shakti, Nari shakti poor and farmers, the prime minister said as he announced that the party will now work at a fast pace to provide households with affordable piped gas. In Jan Aushadi Kendras, people will get their medicines at a discount of 80 per cent, guaranteed the PM as he assured that if elected to power his government will increase the number of such centres. He also promised that under the Aayushmann Bharat scheme, people will continue getting free healthcare for up to Rs 5 lakh. Moreover, all senior citizens above 70 years of age will come under the ambit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Saying that Modi worships those people who are ignored by everyone else, the prime minister announced that the BJP has decided to raise the loan limit under 'Mudra' scheme to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh. More than 10 crore women-led SHGs will get training in IT, education, health, retail and tourism. There are already 1 crore 'lakhpati didis', Modi noted as he said that now they have decided to increase the number to 3 crore. On sports, the PM said that women players will be given special benefits. For their health, the party will launch a cervical cancer programme. The PM exuded confidence that India will soon become a global food hub as he said that the party will focus on 'Shree Anna' that benefits 2 crore people engaged in its farming. He declared that Birsa Munda’s 125th birth anniversary will be celebrated nationally. Modi also guaranteed that there will be a bullet train in the south, north, and east, survey on which will be start soon, as he assured that work is under way in full pace to finish the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project. While the BJP government working on 6G and creating digital infrastructure for Industry 4.0, the PM also announced that there will be charging stations across the country.

(With DHNS, PTI inputs)